Shelley Kerr: Scotland head coach wants PFA recognition for female players

Shelley Kerr's Scotland will play in the World Cup finals this summer

Female players should have their own category in the PFA Scotland awards, says Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr.

On Thursday, Kerr was announced as the first female to be nominated for the Scottish Football Writers Association manager of the year.

And she thinks it is important for Scottish-based female players to be part of the players' union awards.

"That's the next step for the players in the women's game is getting the recognition," she told BBC Scotland.

"I know they do it down south [in England] with the PFA Awards, where the women are recognised on the same stage and the same forum as the men."

Scotland players Kim Little and Erin Cuthbert were both named in the PFA Women's Super League team of the year, while Chelsea forward Cuthbert was also nominated for the individual award.

In Scotland, Celtic's James Forrest claimed the PFA Scotland player of the year prize, but there was no separate female category.

Kerr has been nominated for the Football Writer's ward alongside Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, Dick Campbell of Arbroath and Livingston's Gary Holt.

"It was a bit of a shock but always when you get nominated for any award it's always very humbling," Kerr said. "Especially when it's a team sport because anything you do with a team is all about the team.

"I think it brings women's football to the forefront when you've had that bit of success. For me it should never be about gender."