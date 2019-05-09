Paul Heckingbottom: Hibs could have 'massive turnover' this summer

Stephane Omeonga, on loan from Genoa, is one of 10 players who could leave Hibs at the end of the season

Hibernian could have a "massive turnover" of players this summer, says head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

A total of 10 players could leave the Scottish Premiership side at the end of the season when their loan deal or contracts expire.

And Heckingbottom, who replaced Neil Lennon in February, says he is working to ensure they have a strong squad in place for pre-season.

"It's important we get as many in as possible for that first day," he said.

"If you look at the loan players we have and players whose contracts are up, there is potential for it to be a massive turnover. But we don't want it to be that way.

"I want to take the opportunity to change the squad as much as possible but I don't want to be losing players off the back of that."

Stephane Omeonga and Marc McNulty have both started in every match under Heckingbottom but both are only on loan.

Heckingbottom confirmed talks are ongoing with out-of-contract Barnsley defender Adam Jackson, who he signed when in charge of the Yorkshire club.

Jackson, 24, made 10 appearances for the English League One club this season as they clinched promotion to the Championship.

"We aren't close to getting people done on the line yet but we have a number of options in lots of positions," the Englishman added.

Defeat against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday ended Hibs' late charge for European football and means they can finish no higher than fifth in the division.

They face Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in their final two matches but Heckingbottom says his thoughts have already turned to next term.

"As soon as that whistle went [at Ibrox], apart from the preparation for the games, all my attention shifted to next season," he said.