Bojan: Nathan Jones denies telling Stoke attacker he has no future at club

Bojan won his only full international cap for Spain at the age of 17 in 2008

Stoke manager Nathan Jones has denied telling former Barcelona attacker Bojan that he has no future at the club.

Bojan, 28, only made eight appearances under Jones following the former Luton manager's appointment in early January.

Jones said Bojan was "frustrated at his lack of game time" and agreed "a fresh challenge" may be the best option for the player.

"But to suggest that I've told him he has no future at the club is ludicrous," Jones added.

"Quite frankly the way this has been presented is wrong.

"As is normal at the end of every season, I have had honest and amicable conversations with several players, including Bojan, about the direction we want to move forward but, contrary to reports, none of them have been told that they don't have a future with us.

"Bojan has been a wonderful servant for Stoke City and he will be welcomed back with open arms next season if another opportunity doesn't arise for him."

Bojan came through the youth ranks at Barcelona and played 163 first-team games for the club.

He joined Roma and also had loan spells with AC Milan and Ajax before moving to Stoke in 2014.