Wales' Ben Davies and Jess Fishlock set to join Champions League elite

Ben Davies came on in the 82nd minute as Spurs overcame Ajax in the Champions League semi-final

There should soon be two new members in an elite Welsh sporting club.

Only five Welsh players have featured in European football's biggest club fixture - the Champions League final.

That list should soon be extended, with Jess Fishlock preparing for Lyon's meeting with Barcelona and Ben Davies bound for a meeting with Liverpool in Madrid after Tottenham Hotspur's spectacular triumph over Ajax.

Fishlock will aim to help Lyon to a fourth successive Champions League victory.

A serial winner, the 32-year-old already has a Champions League medal to her name thanks to a loan spell at FFC Frankfurt in 2014-15.

Crucially, however, the midfielder did not play in the final having been forced to return to parent club Seattle Reign.

Fishlock is determined to feature this time around, with Lyon counting down to their meeting with Barcelona in Budapest, Hungary, on 18 May.

"It's super exciting," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"The reason why you play is to play in big games, and everyone knows how big and how special the Champions League is.

"This is definitely one I am looking forward to. I am going to have to curb my excitement so I am not too excited come the game."

Jess Fishlock's loan spell at Lyon ends after the Champions League final

A Lyon victory would add another triumph to the lengthy list of achievements in Fishlock's stellar career.

Wales' first 100-cap international is a global star of the game, much like some - but not all - of the nation's previous Champions League finalists.

Gareth Bale leads the way for Wales in the Champions League, having featured in four finals - and lifted the trophy four times - since joining Real Madrid in 2013.

Ryan Giggs reached four finals with Manchester United, winning in 1999 and 2008.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush also lifted what used to be known as the European Cup on two occasions, in 1981 and 1984, and was part of the Reds side beaten by Juventus in 1985.

Joey Jones is a less celebrated former Liverpool player, yet he can match Rush's tally of two European Cup medals having won the competition in 1977 and again the following season.

Welsh youngster Ben Woodburn was on the bench for the Anfield club as they lost to Real Madrid last year, and has an outside chance of featuring against Spurs - and international team-mate Davies - on 1 June.

Two other Welshmen, Glan Letheren (1975) and Craig Bellamy (2007), have been unused substitutes in past finals.

Former Wales midfielder Terry Yorath played 80 minutes as Leeds United were beaten by Bayern Munich in 1975.

There was more joy for Wales' other one-time finalist, Jayne Ludlow, who was victorious with Arsenal in their two-legged success against Swedish side Umea in 2007.

Now it is North London's other heavyweight club, Tottenham, who are aiming to be crowned champions of Europe.

For Davies, whose one honour to date was a 2013 League Cup triumph with Swansea City, this could be a career-defining moment.

The 26-year-old defender is not a superstar like Bale, Giggs or Rush, but has proved a solid, consistent performer for both club and country.

Davies came off the bench for the closing stages in Amsterdam as Mauricio Pochettino's team fought back from 3-0 down on aggregate.

Tottenham's revival was pulsating, with Lucas Moura scoring a second-half hat-trick - with his final, decisive strike coming in stoppage time - to ensure his team progressed on away goals.

"I don't think we've really put a good 90 minutes together in this competition, but it's the attitude and belief and desire we've got in this team," Davies said.

"The Wales experience (reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2016) is pretty close, but this is right up there.

"It's a special, special night and we've got to enjoy it, but we've got three weeks to get ready. It's the stuff dreams are made of."