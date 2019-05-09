Rachel Yankey: England legend leaves role as London Bees head coach

Rachel Yankey took charge "until the end of the season" when she was appointed in February

Former England winger Rachel Yankey has left her role as head coach of Women's Championship club London Bees.

The 39-year-old, who won 129 caps for her country and scored 19 international goals, had been in charge of the Bees since February on a short-term deal.

The former Arsenal star initially arrived at The Hive as a member of the coaching staff last June, before replacing outgoing Luke Swindlehurst.

A London Bees statement on Thursday thanked her for her time at the club.

The Bees lost all six of the games under Yankey's leadership in all competitions, including five league matches, in her first managerial role.

They are eighth in the second tier, level on points with seventh-placed Leicester City, ahead of the final round of matches.

But the London club's campaign is already over as they have played all 20 of their fixtures, and are not involved in the final-day schedule.