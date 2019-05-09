League of Ireland: St Pat's will be hurting from Derry defeat - Devine

Patrick McClean celebrates scoring the opener in Derry's 3-0 win over St Pat's last month

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v St Pat's Athletic Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 10 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Declan Devine says his Derry team will have to be at their best to beat a St Pat's side out to avenge last month's defeat by the Candsytripes.

Fourth-placed Derry earned a 3-1 away win over 10-man St Pat's and the Dubliners travel to the Brandywell four points behind their opponents.

"St Pat's will be hurting from that performance," said Devine.

"We were very good on the night and we'll have to be very good again to get anything from the game."

Derry fought back to draw 2-2 with Dundalk and the manager is happy with his side's start to the campaign.

"It was a great performance against Dundalk - we showed brilliant character to stay in the game and get a draw out of it," added Devine.

"That's credit to the players because technically they've been very good this year. They pass the ball really well and at the Brandywell that really suits us.

"I'm expecting St Pat's to come here and have a go at us and we'll have to make sure we're positive in the way we play.

"We can't get lulled into a false sense of security on the back of that victory at their place."