Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United boss says team will play to the whistle in play-offs

Aston Villa players grabbed hold of Mateusz Klich following his controversial opening goal at Elland Road

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told his team to leave it to the referee to stop the game if a player is injured in their Championship play-off.

Bielsa was praised after telling his team to allow Aston Villa to walk in an uncontested goal after they took the lead with Villa expecting the ball to be played out.

Leeds face Derby on Saturday in the first leg of their play-off semi final.

"The rules says the person who takes the decision is the ref," Bielsa said.

"This has nothing to do with the situation against Aston Villa because we feinted to put the ball out and didn't. I'm not talking about that. We just want to find a solution to this moment of doubt."

The Argentine said he would speak to referee Craig Pawson about the issue, as well as Rams boss Frank Lampard and skipper Richard Keogh before Saturday's game.

He is looking to lead the Elland Road side back to the Premier League after a 15-year absence.

Bielsa said the club's staff and players had a huge responsibility as they are "bearing the hope of many people."

He added: "I always think that the salaries we earn are obscene or exaggerated. Then sometimes I think they're not important enough when we think about the responsibility we have on our shoulders.

"We always earn a lot of money and when we think about the impact our jobs have on the hopes of humble people. It's harder for poor people to have access to another kind of happiness than football or have opportunities to feel proud of things like they do about their club."

'Bielsa is the main man'

Pontus Jansson has made 115 league appearances for Leeds

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson, who is in his third season with the West Yorkshire side, credited Bielsa with changing the club.

The Sweden international is a doubt for the game with an ankle injury, but said he would "play in a wheelchair" if the team needed him.

"If we do it (win promotion), everyone will be legends - especially Marcelo, he's already God to the fans," the 28-year-old said.

"He's the main man, he changed the club. When I came here maybe I saw myself as the main man but not anymore. I'm just one of the players."