Coventry City: Sky Blues release nine players including keeper Lee Burge

Lee Burge made 41 appearances for Coventry City during the 2018-19 season

Coventry City have released nine players, including first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge, following the end of the 2018-19 season.

Burge, 26, has made 160 appearances for the Sky Blues since his debut for the club in 2014.

During his time at Coventry, Burge won the Football League Trophy in 2017 and the 2017-18 League Two play-offs.

"I would like to thank those who are leaving for their time and their contribution," boss Mark Robins said.

Fellow goalkeeper Liam O'Brien, Jack Grimmer, Tom Davies, Tony Andreu, Chris Camwell, Reece Ford, Billy Stedman and Stuart Beavon have also left the League One club.

Defender Grimmer, 25, was named in the 2017-18 PFA League Two Team of the Year and made 66 appearances for Coventry, while Davies and O'Brien also both helped the club to promotion that season.

Sky Blues loanees David Meyler, Dujon Sterling, Luke Thomas and Bright Enobakhare have all returned to their parent clubs.

Enobakhare, 21, scored six goals in 18 appearances for Coventry after joining from Premier League side Wolves in January.