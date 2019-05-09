Graeme Shinnie: Shay Logan says Aberdeen captain can succeed at Derby

Shay Logan believes Graeme Shinnie, second right, can succeed in England

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has the qualities to become a first-choice player at Derby County, according to Pittodrie team-mate Shay Logan.

Shinnie signed a three-year pre-contract deal with the English Championship side this week and will join them in the summer.

Logan believes the Scotland international, 27, has the mentality to succeed under Frank Lampard.

"His mind set is 100%, never say die," said former Brentford defender Logan.

"He can run all day, which you need to down there. Maybe he's not got the best physique but you rarely see him pushed off the ball against bigger players up here.

"He's one of those players who will give everything, and I think when Frank Lampard sees him, he'll be starting."

Shinnie's departure means Aberdeen will be looking for a new club captain. Logan says he is not a contender and that others are much better suited to the role.

"I've always said I'm a wolf, not a sheep, I like to do my own thing," he said.

"Joe Lewis is a well-respected guy around the changing room. You've also got Andy Considine, who has been at this club for a long time.

"I'd choose them before myself. They're two people I'd like to work alongside."