Preston North End: Championship club release six players at end of season

Ben Pringle has spent time on loan with Grimsby Town and Tranmere Rovers this season

Championship side Preston North End have released six players following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

Andy Boyle, Ben Pringle, Marnick Vermijl, Michael Howard, Tom Stead and Tommy Spurr are all out of contract.

The group will not be offered new terms and will leave the club, but Jack Armer, who is part of the youth set-up, has been offered a professional deal.

Graham Burke, Connor Simpson and Chris Maxwell will all return at the end of loan spells elsewhere.