Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Hibernian, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have offered Rennes central defender Mexer a three-year deal but face competition from Nantes, Bordeaux and Eintracht Frankfurt for the 30-year-old who will be out of contract this summer. (Sun)

Celtic spent the most of any SPFL club on agent fees from 1 February 2018 to 31 January 2019. The Parkhead side paid £1.71million to agents, with Rangers next on £915,926 and Hibernian third on £107,250. (Daily Record)

Rangers are vying with Manchester City to sign 16-year-old Kilmarnock striker Liam Smith. (Sun)

Celtic are considering a move for Houston Dynamo striker Alberth Elis, according his Honduras team-mate and Parkhead full-back Emilio Izaguirre. (Herald)

Celtic full-backs Kieran Tierney and Mikael Lustig will both be fit for Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox despite being forced off in last week's title-clinching win at Aberdeen. (Sun)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has urged his team to strike the first major blow for next season with a win over Celtic on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Hibernian are tracking Queen's Park striker Michael Ruth, 17. (Sun)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has handed Liverpool a major boost by declaring himself fit for the Champions League final after scans on the injury he suffered against Barcelona revealed no ligament damage or break. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson is backed as a ready-made replacement for Derby County-bound skipper Graeme Shinnie by Pittodrie team-mate Mikey Devlin. (National)