Lee Gregory: Millwall's top goalscorer to leave Championship club after five years
- From the section Millwall
Lee Gregory - Millwall's leading goalscorer this season - is to leave the club after five years.
The 30-year-old scored 13 goals this season and was named as the club's Player of the Year.
He has got 77 goals in 238 appearances since moving from non-league Halifax in 2014 and was on target as the Lions upset Premier League Everton 3-2 in the FA Cup third round in January.
"I've had the best five years I could have ever had," Gregory tweeted.