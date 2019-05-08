Lee Gregory: Millwall's top goalscorer to leave Championship club after five years

Lee Gregory celebrated his final Millwall goal in the 2-1 loss to Bristol City in their penultimate game of the season

Lee Gregory - Millwall's leading goalscorer this season - is to leave the club after five years.

The 30-year-old scored 13 goals this season and was named as the club's Player of the Year.

He has got 77 goals in 238 appearances since moving from non-league Halifax in 2014 and was on target as the Lions upset Premier League Everton 3-2 in the FA Cup third round in January.

"I've had the best five years I could have ever had," Gregory tweeted.