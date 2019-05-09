Lewis Collins: Midfielder signs first professional Newport County deal
-
- From the section Newport
Teenage midfielder Lewis Collins has signed a two-year professional contract with Newport County.
Collins, a graduate of the club's academy, has made two first team appearances in the EFL Trophy.
The 18-year-old follows in the footsteps of brother Aaron, who also graduated through the Academy and has since had spells at Wolves and Morecambe.
"It is a dream come true to sign a professional contract," Collins said.
"With it being my hometown club as well, I couldn't be happier.
"I have been training with the first team over the past few weeks and it has been tough, but it is a good environment."
Newport manager Michael Flynn said Collins' first professional contract was "thoroughly deserved."
"He is a young player with a lot of potential, he's been unfortunate in the past few months with injury," Flynn added.
"I'm looking forward to him coming back in pre-season, kicking on, and breaking his way in to the first team."