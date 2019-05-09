Lewis Collins: Midfielder signs first professional Newport County deal

Lewis Collins
Lewis Collins has represented Wales at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 levels

Teenage midfielder Lewis Collins has signed a two-year professional contract with Newport County.

Collins, a graduate of the club's academy, has made two first team appearances in the EFL Trophy.

The 18-year-old follows in the footsteps of brother Aaron, who also graduated through the Academy and has since had spells at Wolves and Morecambe.

"It is a dream come true to sign a professional contract," Collins said.

"With it being my hometown club as well, I couldn't be happier.

"I have been training with the first team over the past few weeks and it has been tough, but it is a good environment."

Newport manager Michael Flynn said Collins' first professional contract was "thoroughly deserved."

"He is a young player with a lot of potential, he's been unfortunate in the past few months with injury," Flynn added.

"I'm looking forward to him coming back in pre-season, kicking on, and breaking his way in to the first team."

