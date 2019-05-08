Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock captain says he could leave at the end of the season

Boyd, last season's Premiership golden boot winner, says he will discuss his future with Steve Clarke this week

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd says he may have to "look elsewhere" for first-team football next season.

Boyd, 35, finished as the Premiership's top scorer last year but has netted just six times in all competitions this term and has found his game time limited.

And with his current deal expiring in the summer, Boyd says he may seek a fresh challenge.

"I am somebody that wants to be playing regular football at this age," he said.

"If it is not at Kilmarnock, I might need to look elsewhere. My body still feels fine. I feel I can contribute."

Kilmarnock sit third in the Premiership, ahead of Aberdeen only on goal difference with two games left as they look to guarantee European football for the first time since 2001.

Manager Steve Clarke picked up Scotland's manager of the year award on Sunday night, as the club set a record points total for the second season in a row.

Boyd was a pivotal part of that achievement last term, winning the golden boot with 18 goals, but has found himself down the pecking order this season, with most of his 24 appearances coming from the bench.

"It has been a bit of a stop-start season for me. I will speak with the manager this week and see what's what in terms of plans going forward," Boyd added.

"I am enjoying the run we are on at Kilmarnock, even though I have not been playing. The most important thing for the football club right now is to finish in third place."