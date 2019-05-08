Mark Warburton: QPR name ex-Rangers & Brentford manager as new boss

Mark Warburton has been out of management since December 2017, when he was sacked by Nottingham Forest

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton has been named as QPR's new boss, succeeding ex-England coach Steve McClaren at the Championship club.

The 56-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Loftus Road.

Warburton began his management career with QPR's west London rivals Brentford and he has also had a spell in charge of Nottingham Forest.

"QPR have a long-term outlook and I am excited about the challenge that lies ahead," he told the club website.

"They have a solid plan and know what they want."

QPR sacked McClaren on 1 April following a run of one win in 15 league games, and the R's went on to finish the campaign 19th in the table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Warburton led Brentford to automatic promotion from League One in 2013-14 after taking over midway through the campaign, and left Griffin Park in the summer of 2015 after securing a fifth-placed finish in the Championship.

He subsequently joined Rangers, leading the club to the Scottish Championship title in his first season in charge.

However, he departed Ibrox in February 2017, with the side third in the Scottish Premiership, and joined Nottingham Forest a month later.

He guided Forest to Championship survival but was sacked in December 2017 after a run of one win in seven games left them 14th in the table.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand said Warburton was a "fantastic appointment" for the west London club.

"We spoke with a number of excellent candidates for the position, and Mark ticked all the boxes for us," added Ferdinand.

"He loves working with younger players and developing them, and has a great understanding of the game.

"Mark is determined to be a success and we will be giving him our full support to achieve that."