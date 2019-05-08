Wrexham boss Bryan Hughes releases five players

From the section

Defender Kevin Roberts has also played for Chester, Cambridge United and FC Halifax Town

Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes has released five players and offered deals to seven others.

Kevin Roberts, Chris Holroyd, Nicky Deverdics, Luke Simpson and Kemy Agustien have been released.

Midfielder Paul Rutherford has accepted the National League club's offer of a new contract

The Dragons have offered new contracts to Rob Lainton, James Jennings, Mark Carrington, Luke Summerfield and Kieran Kennedy.

Young defender Doug Tharme has also been offered a new deal.

Midfielder Bobby Grant, who joined from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee in January, exercised an option to extend his contract.

Christian Dibble, Manny Smith, Shaun Pearson, Jake Lawlor, Luke Young, Akil Wright, Mike Fondop and Jason Oswell are all under contract

On-loan players Stuart Beavon, Brad Walker, Anthony Spyrou, Cole Stockton and Jermain McGlashan will return to their parent clubs.

Midfielder Leo Smith, who spent the season on loan at Llandudno and Caernarfon Town, has been invited back for pre-season training.

The Dragons lost 1-0 to Eastleigh in a National League play-off eliminator and their stay outside the Football League will extend to a 12th season.