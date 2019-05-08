Swindon Town release 10 players including Vigouroux & Dunne

From the section

Former Liverpool youngster Lawrence Vigouroux has spent four years at Swindon Town

Swindon Town have released 10 players including goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and experienced midfielders James Dunne and Jack McCourt.

Jordan Edwards, Olli Lancashire, Sol Pryce, Marc Richards, Chris Robertson, Martin Smith and Jordan Young have also not been offered new deals.

Ex-West Ham midfielder Matt Taylor, 37, had already announced his retirement.

Dion Conroy, Will Henry, Kyle Knowles and Joe Romanski are all considering new deals to stay at the club.

The club currently has just 12 players, including top-scorer Michael Doughty and forward Kasha Anderson, after finishing 13th in League Two.