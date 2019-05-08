Christian Fuchs: Leicester City defender signs new contract

Leicester defender Christian Fuchs
Christian Fuchs has made just three Premier League appearances for Leicester this season

Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs has signed a new one-year contract to keep him at the club until June 2020.

The Austria international has made 118 appearances for the Foxes since joining on a free transfer after leaving Schalke in July 2015.

The 33-year-old was part of the Leicester squad that won the 2015-16 Premier League title.

"The club and our fans have always been great with me and I want to give back as much as possible," said Fuchs.

"Our ambition is to play good football and continue to improve. I can't wait to see what next season brings for this football club."

