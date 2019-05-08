Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies beat Glentoran to go top

Louise McDaniel was on target for Linfield Ladies in their win over the Glens

Linfield Ladies moved to the top of the Women's Premiership with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Glentoran on Wednesday night.

Quickfire goals from Louise McDaniel and Casey Howe made it 2-0 at the break and Kelsie Burrows added a third.

Cliftonville Ladies lost ground in the title race following a 2-0 defeat by Sion Swifts in Strabane.

Comber Rec Ladies and Derry City earned their opening point of the campaign in a scoreless game at Londonderry Park.

Linfield's win, secured at Ulidia Playing Fields due to annual maintenance work at the Oval, ended the unbeaten league record of Diarmuid O'Carroll's Glens

Linfield are now two points clear of Glentoran at the top having played a game less, winning each of their opening three matches in the competition.

Aimee Mackin gave Sion the lead over Cliftonville in the fifth minute before Tyler Toland doubled the advantage just after the midway point in the half, moving the hosts one point above the Reds.