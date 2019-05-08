Russia internationals Aleksandr Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev jailed for hooliganism

Kokorin (left) and Mamaev (right) played together for Russia at Euro 2016

Two Russia internationals have been jailed after being found guilty of hooliganism.

Zenit St Petersburg's Aleksandr Kokorin and Krasnodar's Pavel Mamaev attacked a trade ministry official with a chair and beat up a driver in Moscow.

Kokorin will serve 18 months in prison and Mamaev 17 months. They have been in custody since the incident in October.

In addition, Kokorin's younger brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protosavitsky have been found guilty.

The punishment for hooliganism is a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

Kokorin, 27, has 48 caps for Russia, but missed last year's home World Cup through injury, while 30-year-old Mamaev has 15 caps.