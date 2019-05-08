Aaron Wilbraham: Rochdale offer forward, 39, new deal

Rochdale's Aaron Wilbraham made his debut in the second tier with Stockport County in 1997

Rochdale have offered seven players new contracts, including 39-year-old centre-forward Aaron Wilbraham.

Wilbraham played in the Premier League for Norwich City and Crystal Palace and has scored in the top four divisions of English football.

He has four goals in 23 league games since signing from Bolton last summer.

New deals have also been offered to Matty Done, Jimmy Keohane, Aaron Morley, Kgosi Ntlhe, Ollie Rathbone, and Brad Wade.

Bradden Inman and Jordan Williams will be released at the end of their contracts.

Brian Barry-Murphy took over as permanent manager at Spotland last month and guided his side to 16th in the League One table.