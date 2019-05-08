Adebayo Akinfenwa: Wycombe Wanderers offer striker new deal as six depart

Adebayo Akinfenwa (centre) celebrates scoring against Rochdale last season

Wycombe have offered top scorer Adebayo Akinfenwa a new contract while six other players have been released.

The 36-year-old striker, who netted eight goals in 39 appearances last season, has held discussions with the League One club over a fresh deal.

The Chairboys have also offered new contracts to Scott Kashket and Dominic Gape, as well as agreeing a one-year extension with Cameron Yates.

Marcus Bean and Paris Cowan-Hall are among those leaving on free transfers.

Defenders Michael Harriman and Darius Charles, goalkeeper Yves Ma-Kalambay and forward Nathan Tyson will also depart after the club's "regrettable" decision to slash their playing budget.

"I hope that at the same time as celebrating our recent successes, the fans can appreciate that we must cut our cloth accordingly," said Wycombe chairman Trevor Stroud.

The club finished 17th in League One, having gained promotion the previous season.