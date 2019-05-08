Graeme Jones: New Luton Town boss looks to build on club's momentum

Graeme Jones left West Bromwich Albion in March when head coach Darren Moore was sacked

New Luton Town manager Graeme Jones hopes he can build on the club's recent successes when they return to the Championship next season.

The 49-year-old former Belgium and West Brom assistant boss has taken over the Hatters on a three-year deal after caretaker Mick Harford stepped aside.

The Kenilworth Road club have won successive promotions to return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

"This is a winning club, so why change it?" he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We are just looking to improve in certain areas and be a little bit more experienced on and off the pitch because we have a different challenge.

"I don't want to make any bold predictions, but we need to use the momentum of the club from the last three or four years - maybe even since 2008 when the 2020 board took over the running of the club - and let's see where it takes us."

His move to the Bedfordshire club was agreed in February, a month after namesake Nathan Jones left to take over at Stoke City, but Harford remained in charge to lead Luton to their third promotion in six years, an achievement capped by clinching the League One title on Saturday.

Chief executive Gary Sweet thinks Jones "fits neatly" into the current structure at the club.

"I think it is a continuation of an existing chapter," he added.

"It is a new page, but there is nothing really that is going to change in the organisation and culture of the club.

"Our foundation is quite solid and the culture is professional and hard-working. It is a collective union and we are all on the same page."