Macclesfield Town winding-up petition adjourned until 26 June

Macclesfield Town finished 22nd in League Two this season

A winding-up petition issued against Macclesfield Town has been adjourned until 26 June by the High Court.

Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs claim the Silkmen owe them £73,000.

But majority shareholder Amar Alkadhi, who has owned the League Two club since the summer of 2014, says the sum has already been paid.

Macclesfield, whose chairman Mark Blower stepped down on Tuesday, avoided relegation to the National League on the final day of the season.