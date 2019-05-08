Test your knowledge of Scots in the Champions League
-
- From the section Scottish
James Forrest's record in European competition and important domestic games has steadily improved over the last three seasons.
Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster talks sniffer dogs, undercover spotters and the Scottish game's lack of leadership.
Chelsea and Scotland striker Erin Cuthbert talks David Luiz's party, tumble dryer confusion, and how London is very, very different to Irvine.
Scottish athlete Eilish McColgan's social media post on her day from hell is proving inspirational.
Test your knowledge of all the play-off highs and lows as the four-team battle begins for a place in the top flight.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland