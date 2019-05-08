Bolton Wanderers: Ken Anderson says he has 'no choice' other than to put club into administration

Bolton Wanderers owner Ken Anderson has announced he has been left with "little or no choice" other than to place the club into administration.

Proceedings are ongoing in the High Court as the club appears over a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs over a £1.2m unpaid tax bill.

Administration would result in the club, relegated to League One this season, having a 12-point penalty imposed on them next season.

More to follow.