Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

PFA Scotland player of the year James Forrest insists Celtic have some unfinished business at Ibrox on Sunday, with the champions out to avenge December's derby defeat. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic captain Peter Grant says the champions don't need to be clapped on to the pitch by Rangers at Ibrox - because their title medals offer the true satisfaction. (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers striker David Healy thinks his old club should rethink and give Celtic a guard of honour at Ibrox after his Linfield champions were applauded on to the park by bitter rivals Cliftonville two weeks ago. (Sun)

Dundee United striker Pavol Safranko is on a list of potential Aberdeen summer transfer targets. (Sun)

Emilio Izaguirre has been offered a new one-year deal but wants to leave Celtic for the MLS as he looks to end his playing career closer to his home in Honduras. (Daily Record)

Manager Paul Heckingbottom will focus on developing Hibs' young talent - even if the Edinburgh club quit the current reserve set-up. (Sun)

Cowdenbeath striker Jordan Allan, 20, played as a trialist as Hibs' development squad enjoyed a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough's Under-23 side. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defender Paul Hanlon says that referee Bobby Madden told Hibs players not to contest a drop ball in the opposition penalty box late in their 1-0 defeat at Rangers after fans threw an extra ball on to the pitch just as a corner kick was taken. (Scotsman)

Croatia full-back Borna Barisic insists he has a "great" relationship with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, despite dropping out of the first team picture of late. (Herald)

Regan Hendry, 21, captain of the Celtic reserve team is to leave the champions in the summer when his contract expires. (Sun)

Ex-Hearts and Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo is keen to manage in Scotland again, despite a bruising experience at Tannadice. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pinpointed Scotland's Scott McTominay as the man he wants to build his new-look Manchester United around. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers midfielder Lewis Macleod, 24, has been released by Brentford after managing just 43 games in an injury-hit four-and-a-half years at Griffin Park. (Sun)