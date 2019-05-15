Raith Rovers 1-3 Queen of the South: Dumfries side take control after first leg

Connor Murray scored the second goal for Queen of the South

Queen of the South left Kirkcaldy in total command of their Championship Play-off final after a comfortable, first-leg win over Raith Rovers.

The hosts started brightly, but Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring with a fine finish with the outside of his foot.

Strike partner Stephen Dobbie set up Connor Murray to double the lead.

A Darren Brownlie header went in off Rovers' Euan Murray, but David McKay's thundering late reply gives Raith hope for Saturday's second leg in Dumfries.

But the side who finished second bottom of the Championship will be strong favourites to continue their six-year stay in the second tier after their first win in six visits to Stark's Park since October 2014.

It also ended Rovers' five-game unbeaten run - and their own run of five consecutive away defeats.

Allan Johnston, in his third game in charge since the sacking of Gary Naysmith, had the luxury of taking off veteran Dobbie, who was the hat-trick hero as Queens overturned a 2-1 semi-final first leg deficit against Montrose despite a hamstring injury, long before the final whistle.

Rovers, who finished third in League One before beating Forfar Athletic in their semi-final, had their chances before Queens stamped their authority on the game.

Top scorer Kevin Nesbit curled a drive wide soon after Dykes' opening goal and Michael Doyle had to slide across the six-yard box to deflect clear Jamie Gullan's shot after Alan Martin made a mess of a throw out.

The goalkeeper made amends by deflecting wide a low Callum Crane shot, but Queens could have also added to their tally,

Rovers goalkeeper Dean Lyness' legs came to the rescue when a Scott Mercer shot took a deflection, while Ross Matthews chested a Brownlie header off the line.

Dykes should have done better than fire low against the face of a post ahead of intense Rovers pressure before and after McKay's reply.

Despite the defender's late strike, John McGlynn's Fifers were left with an uphill struggle if they are to avoid a third year in League One.

Raith Rovers are facing a third season in League One

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn: "I honestly don't think it's a 3-1. At half-time, it could have been 2-2 as we've had two great chances.

"I think they were clinical in the chances they got for their first two goals and it was a soft third goal for us to lose. It is going to make a bit of difference in the tie.

"When we got the goal back, you could see Queens were under pressure, so if we can get the first goal down there, we will see what difference that would make to them.

"If you look at Champions League games recently, it is a great example for teams like us and shows that anything is possible."

Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston: "Obviously I'm happy that we're winning - we could have maybe killed them off with a couple of chances in the second half when we were right through.

"Raith getting the late goal leaves it an open tie at the weekend. They are a good team with good players and I'm sure they'll go for it on Saturday and hopefully will leave big spaces for our attacking players as well.

"You can see the quality we've got going forward. It was good to get Stephen Dobbie off as he's such a big player for us and hopefully he'll be ready for Saturday."