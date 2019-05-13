Championship - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Leeds19:45Derby
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Derby County: Kemar Roofe to miss Championship play-off semi-final

Kemar Roofe
Kemar Roofe scored four goals against Derby in three games this season - no player has scored more Championship goals against a single opponent this season

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe will miss the Championship play-off semi-final second leg with Derby County.

Roofe, who scored the only goal as Leeds beat the Rams 1-0 on Saturday, has suffered a calf injury.

Team-mate Adam Forshaw will also be unavailable after picking up a knock during the first leg at Pride Park.

Derby face an uphill struggle to qualify for the final at Wembley - no side has lost at home in the first leg and gone on to the showpiece.

MATCH FACTS

  • Leeds have beaten Derby County three times this season - they've never beaten a side four times in a single season in their history.
  • 20% of Derby's defeats in all competitions this season have been against Leeds United (three out of 15).
  • None of the previous 17 teams to lose the first leg of a second-tier play-off semi-final at home have progressed to the final.
  • Leeds have lost just two of their last 45 home matches in May in all competitions (W25 D18 L2), although one of those was in the League One play-offs in 2008 (2-1 vs Carlisle United).
  • Derby have won just one of their last 10 away matches in all competitions (W1 D5 L4).
  • The team finishing third in the Championship haven't lost the home leg of the play-off semi-final since 2009-10, when Nottingham Forest lost 3-4 to Blackpool - third-place teams have won seven of their eight home legs since then (W7 D1 L0).
  • Across three Championship matches against Leeds this season, Derby have managed just 26 shots, six shots on target and one goal; in the home leg, the Rams failed to attempt an effort on target and had just two shots in the second half.

