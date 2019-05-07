Barcelona's Liverpool collapse 'is very painful' - Ernesto Valverde

For all their Spanish dominance, Barcelona have reached only two Champions League finals this decade

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said their second Champions League collapse in consecutive seasons was "very painful" as Liverpool beat them 4-0 at Anfield to reach the final.

They had looked in control of the tie after winning 3-0 at the Nou Camp.

Last season Roma beat Barcelona 3-0 in the quarter-final second leg to knock them out on away goals.

"I do not know how it's going to affect me, here we are, the coach has to take responsibility," Valverde said.

Barca have won La Liga both seasons under Valverde, but they have not reached a Champions League final since 2015.

"It's very painful for us, especially for our people, it's the second year they've come back like that," he said.

Liverpool started brightly at Anfield, with Divock Origi scoring in the seventh minute. Half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice before Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick corner caught Barca off-guard with Origi turning home the winner.

"Things got on top of us after those two quick goals [from Wijnaldum]. We didn't manage to get on the scoresheet and they rolled us over really," Valverde said.

"They surprised us with the fourth goal - presumably my players weren't looking. Liverpool were street smart and they scored.

"We tried to sit a little bit deeper, but the tie ended for us with the fourth goal. We couldn't respond."

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said: "I apologise to the fans because after the Rome thing, it happens again. It is very hard to fall like that with a good result in the first leg."