Wednesday's back pages

Telegraph
Funnily enough, Liverpool's stunning win over Barcelona dominates Wednesday's back pages...here is the Telegraph
Mirror
The Mirror is one of many to dub the match the Miracle of Anfield
Guardian
Liverpool are out of this world in the Guardian
Mail
The Mail goes for the Miracle of Anfield too
i Sport
Liverpool are comeback kings in the i
Times
And the Times opts for the Miracle of Anfield too

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you