Liverpool comeback against Barcelona: Jurgen Klopp says 'I don't know how they did it'

Jurgen Klopp has reached his third Champions League final, losing his previous two with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was "overwhelmed" after witnessing his side pull off the biggest Champions League semi-final comeback to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.

The Reds lost the first leg 3-0 but doubles from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi at Anfield took them into a final against Ajax or Tottenham.

"The whole game was too much," Klopp told BT Sport.

"Winning is difficult but with a clean sheet, I don't know how they did it."

It is the first time since 1986 - when Barcelona knocked out Gothenburg in the old European Cup - that a team have recovered a three-goal first-leg deficit to win a semi-final in this competition.

Wijnaldum said his team showed "everything is possible in football" after the comeback to reach their second consecutive Champions League final.

The midfielder replaced the injured Andy Robertson at half-time and scored twice, with Origi scoring the winner.

"After the game in Spain we were confident we could score four and win 4-0," he said.

"People outside doubted us. They thought we couldn't do it. But once again we showed everything is possible in football.

"I was really angry that the manager put me on the bench. I just tried to help my team, I'm happy I could do that with two goals."

The final is in Madrid on 1 June.

More to follow.