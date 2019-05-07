Llandudno appoint former Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher as boss

Gary Taylor-Fletcher also played for Leicester City, Huddersfield Town and Tranmere Rovers

Ex-Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher has left his role as manager of Bangor City to take over at Llandudno.

Taylor-Fletcher played for Llandudno earlier in the season before returning for a second spell as Bangor boss.

The 37-year-old has been appointed following Llandudno's relegation from the Welsh Premier,

"I know the set-up, the squad and what the board want to achieve," Taylor-Fletcher said.