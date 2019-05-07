Llandudno appoint former Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher as boss
Ex-Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher has left his role as manager of Bangor City to take over at Llandudno.
Taylor-Fletcher played for Llandudno earlier in the season before returning for a second spell as Bangor boss.
The 37-year-old has been appointed following Llandudno's relegation from the Welsh Premier,
"I know the set-up, the squad and what the board want to achieve," Taylor-Fletcher said.