Graeme Shinnie: Aberdeen captain signs pre-contract with Derby County

Shinnie will make the move to Derby on a three year contract when his Aberdeen contact expires in the summer

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has signed a pre-contract deal with English Championship side Derby County.

The 27-year-old central midfielder, who can also play left-back, will move to Pride Park on a three-year deal in the summer as a free agent.

Shinnie has made 185 appearances for Aberdeen since signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, where he won the Scottish Cup.

He has won five caps for Scotland, making his debut in 2015.

He was named Aberdeen skipper in 2017 when Ryan Jack departed the club for Rangers.

More to follow.