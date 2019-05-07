Premier League title race close? It's got nothing on what happened in Malta...

Call that a dramatic title finish? That was NOTHING...

Sunday will see the conclusion of one of the closest Premier League title races in years - yet it is not even the closest in Europe this week.

Malta threw up the ultimate domestic league finale last weekend, with the deciding game going to a penalty shootout.

So how can penalties determine a league title?

In the Maltese Premier League, if two teams competing for the title - or to avoid relegation - end level on points, they face each other in a play-off. Goal difference is not used to separate them, nor is head-to-head record. Having the same number of points is enough.

That is exactly what happened this season, as Valletta, from the capital, and Hibernians, one of the country's most successful clubs, each ended the 26-game season on 58 points.

Late twist? LATE TWIST? I'll show you a late twist, Michael...

That play-off only came about after a dramatic end to the regular league season.

Valletta just needed a win against old time rivals Hamrun Spartans on the final day to seal the title - and were leading 1-0 deep into stoppage time.

But then came a 94th-minute equaliser from Hamrun allowed Hibernians, two points behind at the start of the day, to draw level with a 5-1 thumping of Balzan Youths.

Malta's highest tier has seen nine other title deciders in its 104-year history, with the most recent coming in 2013, when Hibernians lost 3-1 Birkirkara, who famously knocked Heart of Midlothian out of the Europa League three seasons later.

However, none of those previous nine play-offs had gone to penalties.

This was where the 2019 play-off made history, in front of more than 9,000 fans at the Ta' Qali National Stadium. Taylon Correa gave Hibernians an early lead, but Jonathan Caruana's second-half equaliser forced extra time.

Malta international Henry Bonello saved one penalty to help Valletta beat Hibernians on penalties

Mario Fontanella made it 2-1 to Valletta in the 96th minute - before they were caught by a late equaliser for the second successive match.

This time it was Marco Sahanek, with just three minutes of extra time left, who pulled Valletta up with the title in sight, and sent Hibernians fans into delirium.

That meant penalties, and a rapid change of fortune for goal hero Sahanek, who stepped up first for Hibernians - and smacked the post.

Valletta scored their first three kicks and led 3-2 when Taylon came forward to take Hibernians' fourth kick. But his low penalty was saved by Maltese international goalkeeper Henry Bonello. Match point Valletta.

Fontanella was given the responsibility of taking Valletta's fourth kick, knowing the league title was within grasp. He scored - sending his team's fans wild. Valletta had their 25th title; Hibernians were left with play-off agony for the second time in six years.

It was as nail-bitingly tense as any league finish can get.