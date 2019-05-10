Rangers v Celtic: Can you rank these Old Firm top goalscorers in order?

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic
Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 12 May Time: 12:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

There have been plenty men who have been the heroes over the years in Old Firm derbies. Some memorable and some not.

We are challenging you to rank the top goalscorers in order. To make things a bit easier, we are only counting those since the turn of the 20th century...

