Rangers v Celtic: Can you rank these Old Firm top goalscorers in order?
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
|Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic
|Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 12 May Time: 12:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
There have been plenty men who have been the heroes over the years in Old Firm derbies. Some memorable and some not.
We are challenging you to rank the top goalscorers in order. To make things a bit easier, we are only counting those since the turn of the 20th century...