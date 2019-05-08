Premier League title race: Can you name starting XIs from last final-day battle?
The last time a Premier League title race went down to the final day, it also involved Manchester City and Liverpool - as it will this weekend.
Manuel Pellegrini's City beat West Ham 2-0 on 11 May 2014 to stay two points clear of Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool, who had beaten Newcastle 2-1.
Can you name the starting XIs of City and Liverpool that day? You have five minutes.
Can you name the starting XIs for Man City and Liverpool on the final day of 2013-14?
