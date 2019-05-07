Jack Iredale: Carlisle United sign Greenock Morton left-back

Jack Iredale helped Morton finish fifth in the Scottish Championship this season

League Two side Carlisle United have agreed to sign left-back Jack Iredale when his deal with Scottish club Greenock Morton ends next month.

The 23-year-old has signed a one-year contract with Steven Pressley's men.

Iredale played for Perth Glory while living in Australia and made 49 appearances for Morton over two years.

"I'd say that at this moment in time he has real strengths in his attacking play, and that's something we know we want to work with," Pressley said.

Carlisle finished 11th in the fourth tier this season, three points adrift of the final play-off place.