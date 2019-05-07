David Forde: Cambridge United release former Millwall keeper

David Forde has made 443 career league appearances

League Two side Cambridge United have released former Republic of Ireland and Millwall goalkeeper David Forde.

The 39-year-old played 71 times for the U's over two seasons but had lost the number one shirt to Dimitar Mitov.

Emmanuel Osadebe has also been let go, with striker Jabo Ibehre triggering a one-year contract extension.

Cambridge have offered new deals to Gary Deegan, George Maris, Brad Halliday and David Amoo, and remain in discussions with the players.

Leon Davies, Tom Knowles and Finley Iron have also been offered fresh terms to stay with Colin Calderwood's side, who finished 21st in League Two this season.