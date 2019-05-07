Peterborough United: Aaron Chapman among five transfer-listed as four released

Aaron Chapman made 37 appearances for Peterborough after joining from Accrington last summer

Peterborough have transfer-listed five players - including regular goalkeeper Aaron Chapman - while Ryan Tafazolli is one of four to be released.

Callum Cooke, Mark O'Hara, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts and Matt Stevens have also been made available for transfer.

As well as centre-back Tafazolli, Lewis Freestone, Morgan Penfold and Darren Lyon have been let go by the club.

Posh - who finished seventh in League One - have taken up one-year options on Marcus Maddison and Conor O'Malley.

"I have been in the building long enough to see the squad and know what I want moving forward," said manager Darren Ferguson.

"We have started recruiting for next season with three (unnamed) players signed already and maybe five or six more to come."