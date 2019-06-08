Women's World Cup - Group D
England Women17:00Scotland Women
Venue: Allianz Riviera

Women's World Cup: England's Toni Duggan injury doubt for World Cup opener against Scotland

Toni Duggan
Toni Duggan played for England in their friendly defeat by New Zealand on 1 June.

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England forward Toni Duggan is a doubt for the Lionesses' opening Women's World Cup match with Scotland on Sunday because of a thigh problem.

The 27-year-old Barcelona striker was forced out of training on Saturday.

Duggan, who has played 51 times for the national team, featured in all of England's warm-up friendly matches before their trip to France.

Defender Demi Stokes has returned to training after missing sessions earlier in the week because of a knee injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France Women11004043
2Nigeria Women00000000
3Norway Women00000000
4South Korea Women100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women11001013
2South Africa Women00000000
3Spain Women00000000
4China Women100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia Women00000000
2Brazil Women00000000
3Italy Women00000000
4Jamaica Women00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina Women00000000
2England Women00000000
3Japan Women00000000
4Scotland Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon Women00000000
2Canada Women00000000
3Netherlands Women00000000
4New Zealand Women00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chile Women00000000
2Sweden Women00000000
3Thailand Women00000000
4USA Women00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you