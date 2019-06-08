Women's World Cup: England's Toni Duggan injury doubt for World Cup opener against Scotland

Toni Duggan played for England in their friendly defeat by New Zealand on 1 June.

England forward Toni Duggan is a doubt for the Lionesses' opening Women's World Cup match with Scotland on Sunday because of a thigh problem.

The 27-year-old Barcelona striker was forced out of training on Saturday.

Duggan, who has played 51 times for the national team, featured in all of England's warm-up friendly matches before their trip to France.

Defender Demi Stokes has returned to training after missing sessions earlier in the week because of a knee injury.