Matty Warburton: Northampton sign Stockport forward

Matty Warburton scored 40 goals for Stockport County in 2018

Northampton Town have signed Stockport attacking midfielder Matty Warburton on a two-year deal.

Warburton scored 27 goals as County won the National League North title this season.

The 26-year-old can play as a centre-forward or in a number 10 role and will officially join on 1 July.

Cobblers manager Keith Curle said he is "technically a very good and skilled player" with "quality set play delivery and a first class attitude".

"We have done our homework on his character and we believe we are signing a player with a massive desire and hunger to do well in the EFL," Curle told the club website.

"There was a lot of interest in him but we are delighted Matty has chosen us and wants to be part of what we are looking to build."

Warburton played for Salford City and Curzon Ashton before joining Stockport two years ago.

Northampton released eight players and put a further three up for sale after finishing 15th in League Two.