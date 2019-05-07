Ebbsfleet United deny player allegations over late wages

Ebbsfleet United have been under Kuwaiti ownership since 2013

Ebbsfleet United have denied allegations of deceiving players in a dispute over late wages.

Players say they have waited 12 days for April's payment and have been refused a meeting with chairman Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi.

They claim to have seen documents relating to money transfers but say amounts "never turned up".

The club says accusations "stray into fantasy" and it is working to improve delays caused by funding from overseas.

Ebbsfleet finished eighth in the National League, one place and seven points off the play-offs, but Garry Hill's team refused to warm up ahead of their game against Wrexham on 30 March with that month's pay also overdue.

In a meeting with trust members and supporters last month, Dr Al-Humaidi explained that funds coming across from Kuwait were subject to "strict compliance checks", which can cause "significant delays".

On Tuesday players said they felt the club was trying to "deceive" them by showing transfer documents, but managing director Dave Archer said Ebbsfleet "categorically refuted the allegations".

In a statement he said: "It is with considerable regret that dirty laundry is being aired in public. Tempers are naturally heated around the contract renewal period.

"Any contracted player that wishes to move on can, until the end of May 2019, request a transfer to allow preparations for the new season."

Ebbsfleet have seven players under contract for next season and three who could have their deals extended.