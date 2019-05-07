Tottenham: Pochettino may 'do something different' if Spurs win Champions League

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'll go home' if Spurs win the Champions League this season - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hinted he could leave the club if they win the Champions League this year.

He says he could not "repeat the miracle" of winning it with Spurs, who face Ajax on Wednesday trailing 1-0 from the semi-final first leg.

"To win in these circumstances this season, maybe I need to think about maybe doing something different in the future," said Pochettino.

Asked if he was serious about possibly leaving, he said: "It's not a joke."

He added: "Winning the Champions League? It should be fantastic, no? Close the five-year chapter and go home.

"We are living a dream. Five years ago when we arrived it was to reduce the gap to the top four, and then to have the possibility to play in the Champions League.

"I think nobody would believe we would be playing in the Champions League three seasons in a row and competing at this stage."

The Argentine has established Tottenham in the Champions League since arriving from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

They are all but certain to qualify for the competition for a fourth successive season, with only an unlikely set of results on the final day of the Premier League this weekend preventing them from finishing in the top four.

