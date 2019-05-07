Frank Fielding & Eros Pisano among Bristol City departures

Frank Fielding was named in the PFA League One team of the season in 2014-15

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding will leave Championship side Bristol City this summer after six years at Ashton Gate.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Robins from Derby County in 2013, missed the final two months of the season with a hand injury and is now out of contract.

Fielding made 181 appearances for City, starring in their League One title-winning team in 2014-15.

Right-back Eros Pisano, 32, has also left the club, while keeper Stefan Marinovic's short-term deal has ended.

The New Zealand international joined Bristol City on 7 March after Fielding was ruled out for the rest of the season, but only played once.

Italian Pisano made 34 appearances having signed from Verona in the summer of 2017.

"Frank has given great service to Bristol City and we thank him for all he has done for this club," said head coach Lee Johnson. "His positivity and energy has been infectious, and he has been a key member of the squad."