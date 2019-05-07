Port Vale: Norman Smurthwaite sells League Two club to Carol & Kevin Shanahan
Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite has sold the League Two club to local IT firm owners Carol and Kevin Shanahan.
A statement on the club website revealed that the Shanahans, who own Hanley-based firm Synectics Solutions, have bought the club in its entirety.
Smurthwaite, who took Vale out of administration in 2012, had threatened to put the club in administration if a buyer was not found by 5 May.
Vale finished 20th in League Two - eight points clear of relegation.
