Port Vale: Norman Smurthwaite sells League Two club to Carol & Kevin Shanahan

Port Vale have been up for sale since 2016
Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite has sold the League Two club to local IT firm owners Carol and Kevin Shanahan.

A statement on the club website revealed that the Shanahans, who own Hanley-based firm Synectics Solutions, have bought the club in its entirety.

Smurthwaite, who took Vale out of administration in 2012, had threatened to put the club in administration if a buyer was not found by 5 May.

Vale finished 20th in League Two - eight points clear of relegation.

