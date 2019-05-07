Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss can stay, says owner Vincent Tan

Neil Warnock and Vincent Tan were among those celebrating Cardiff City's promotion to the Premier League in May, 2018

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan wants manager Neil Warnock to stay at the club despite relegation from the Premier League.

Malaysian Tan would like Warnock, 70, to extend his Football League record to a ninth promotion as a manager.

"I am happy for Neil to stay and achieve his ninth promotion to the EPL," said Tan.

Cardiff finish their Premier League campaign at Manchester United, on Sunday, 12 May.

The Bluebirds' relegation after one season in the Premier League was confirmed with Saturday's 3-2 home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Warnock is contracted until the end of the 2019-20 season and after losing to Palace, he said he would be working as a boss next season, but had "no idea" whether he would remain with Cardiff.

But Tan has now moved to reassure Warnock by making it clear he wants the Yorkshireman to remain.

Warnock was given a rousing ovation at Cardiff City Stadium after the defeat by Palace, and afterwards goalkeeper Neil Etheridge said the players wanted Warnock to stay.

Club chairman Mehmet Dalman had praised Warnock despite relegation.

He told BBC Radio Wales: "I think he's playing such a critical role and it would be a shame to see anything different from that - I do not expect anything different from that.

"I talk to Neil on a regular basis, we have a great relationship. I know Vincent [Tan] has a great relationship with him."