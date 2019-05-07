Nicky Hunt: Crewe Alexandra defender signs new one-year deal

Nicky Hunt helped Crewe to a 12th-placed finish in League Two this season

Experienced Crewe Alexandra defender Nicky Hunt has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.

The 35-year-old, who can play all across the back four, will now remain at the Alexandra Stadium until the summer of 2020.

Hunt featured 25 times in all competitions for the Alex after joining from Notts County last summer.

He has previously had spells at Bolton, Bristol City, Preston, Accrington, Rotherham, Mansfield and Leyton Orient.