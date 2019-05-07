Mark Blower: Macclesfield Town chairman steps down after five years

Mark Blower helped appoint former England defender Sol Campbell as Macclesfield Town manager in November

Macclesfield Town chairman Mark Blower is stepping down after five years.

Blower, who has led the club on behalf of majority shareholder Amar Alkadhi since the summer of 2014, oversaw the club's promotion to League Two in 2018.

The Silkmen secured their Football League survival on the final day of the season under manager Sol Campbell.

But the club has struggled to pay players' wages on time this year and is due in before High Court on 8 May over money owed to creditors.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, but because of personal reasons I will be stepping down as chairman," Blower told the club website.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the club and Macclesfield Town will always remain incredibly special to me."

Alkadhi praised Blower's input to the club over his tenure, saying: "There would be no Macclesfield Town in existence right now without the input of Mark.

"The prudent and efficient way he ran the club, kept the club afloat and competitive.

"Also, because of the honest and clear vision he had for Macclesfield Town, it made me trust him completely, and carried on backing Macclesfield Town through the last tough few years," he told the club website.