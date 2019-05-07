Samuel Chukwueze: Villarreal winger facing Nigeria dilemma

Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Spanish side Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze faces a dilemma after being offered the chance to play for Nigeria at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and Under-20 World Cup.

However his Spanish La Liga side Villarreal have told the 19-year-old that he cannot play in both.

The Under-20 World Cup ends in Poland on 15 June with the Nations Cup in Egypt starting six days later.

"It is a little dilemma that we must try to fix and hopefully there will be a good solution," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"I understand when the club say it is impossible for him to play in the Afcon and youth World Cup.

"Chukwueze has good qualities and we already see why he plays at the top level in Spain."

The winger has scored in La Liga, Europa League and Spanish Cup this season despite only earning promotion to the first team from the reserves.

On the international scene he also made his senior debut for Nigeria against Uganda back in November.

Chukwueze played for his country at under-23 level in March and his stock continues to rise as he was named the Nigeria Football Federation's 2018 Young Player of the Year in April.

"He has an interesting ability which makes him a very important talent for any team he plays with," Rohr added.

"I saw this quality when he played with us and the Olympic team, we must support Chukwueze and our other players too."

An Under-17 World Cup winner with Nigeria in 2015, he has been likened to his hero and Bayern Munich's former Netherlands international winger Arjen Robben.

Chukwueze - who came close to joining Arsenal in 2016 - arrived at Villarreal from Nigeria's Diamond Academy in August 2017.

He joins a growing list of Nigeria's Under-17 World Cup winners who have progressed to the senior national side.

Others are Francis Uzoho, Musa Muhamed, Kelechi Iheanacho, Isaac Success, Victor Osimhen, Dele Alampasu, while brothers Chidiebere and Kelechi Nwakali have also played for the Super Eagles B side.